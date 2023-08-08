PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Eastern New Mexico University announced that move-in day is on Aug. 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for students who will live on campus for the 2023-2024 academic year.

On Aug. 19, new students’ move-in day will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and returning students will be able to move in from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

ENMU said faculty, staff, and student groups will be out that morning from 8 a.m. until noon to help new students move into their dorms.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the newest members of the Greyhound family and extending a big welcome back for our returning Greyhounds,” said James Johnston, ENMU Chancellor.

Along with move-in day, ENMU announced activities that will take place during its annual “Welcome Weekend,” titled “ENMU Dawg Days.”

Activities for “Dawg Days” will begin at 5 p.m. on Aug. 19 with a family/community fair, pep rally, and barbecue at the Dallan Sanders Patio outside the Campus Union Building, said the university.

Other activities include a paint party, on Aug. 19, a stand-up and improv comedy show featuring The Mind Reader Eric Dittelman on Aug. 20. and a comedy show featuring Comedian Sohrab Forouzesh on Aug. 21.

“ENMU Dawg Days is always filled with exciting new experiences for our incoming students to meet new friends,” said Rey Coss, Director of Campus Life. “As part of this fun-filled weekend is having an awesome DJ paint party, minder-readers, and an entertaining comedian! We want our new students to have a memorable Dawg Days as we welcome them to their new greyhound pack!”

More information and times for the events can be found on the Eastern New Mexico University website.