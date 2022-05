UPDATE: 4:11 p.m.

The Portales Fire Department reports that the fire is currently under control.

Via the Portales Fire Department

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Portales Fire Department reports that crews are currently responding to a grass fire on US 70 past Johnson Hill at around mile marker 428.

The fire department said visibility is poor at this time and the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office is helping with traffic control.

The PFD is asking those driving in the area to be cautious.