PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Portales Police Department reports that Brown Elementary was placed on lockdown after police received a call about an individual carrying a firearm in the area Thursday.

According to Police, officers responded to a call of an individual carrying a firearm. The elementary school was placed on lockdown as police responded to the area.

Police said contact was made with the individual and it was determined that they were carrying an “airsoft rifle”. Police said they did a complete check of the school and determined there was no one else involved.