ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office released details on Tuesday regarding a March 9 shooting that resulted in the death of one minor and another being taken into custody.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to an address in Roosevelt County on March 9 at about 9 p.m. after a report that a minor had been shot. As deputies responded to the scene, the injured minor was taken by a family member to a local hospital. However, officials said that the minor who was shot was pronounced dead in the early morning of March 10.

The Major Crimes Unit was activated to assist the sheriff’s office with the investigation, according to officials, during which another minor was found to be a suspect and then taken into custody. As of the release, officials said that the minor, who was identified as a suspect, has remained in custody in a juvenile detention center and was charged with:

Involuntary Manslaughter, a fourth-degree felony;

Unlawful Possession of a Handgun (under 19), a misdemeanor; and

Negligent use of a deadly weapon, a petty misdemeanor.

“At this time the investigation remains active,” said officials, “and additional charges may be filed at a later date.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to call the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office at 575-356-4408.