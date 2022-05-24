PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT)- According to the New Mexico State police, one person is pronounced dead after officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Westbound US 70, near Roosevelt Road 3, north of Portales N.M. at 2 a.m. on May 23.

Officers stated that Septimus Goyahkla Tarango, a 22-year-old man from Albuquerque, was traveling west on US 70 near Roosevelt Road 3. For unknown reasons, the truck left the road then rolled, causing Tarango to be ejected from the vehicle and hit by a passing car.

Officers reported that Tarango suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. Officers reported that a seatbelt does not appear to have been worn at the time of the crash.

