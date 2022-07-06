ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico State Police Department released details on an early-Tuesday crash that killed a Portales man.

According to the police, officials responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash scene at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday on South Roosevelt Road 2. Police reported that a 2013 Nissan Armada was eastbound on South Roosevelt Road 2, just ease of South Roosevelt Road W, when “for reasons unknown” the Nissan left the roadway and entered a ditch.

After entering the ditch, according to the report, the Nissan struck a utility pole and rolled over. The driver, 31-year-old Jose Manuel Gutierrez, was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The police noted that a seat belt did not appear to have been worn at the time of the crash, and that “excessive speed” appears to have been a factor.