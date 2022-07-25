DORA, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Police report that one man has died after sustaining fatal injuries in a rollover crash on Saturday, east of Dora in Roosevelt County.

According to NMSP, on July 23, Police investigated a rollover crash involving one vehicle near milepost 28, east of Dora.

Police said Nehemias Rodriguez, 23, of Honduras, was driving east on State Road 114 when for unknown reasons left the road and rolled his vehicle. Rodriguez was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle said police.

Rodriguez sustained fatal injuries in the wreck and was pronounced dead on the scene by an official from the Office of the Medical Investigator.

According to the New Mexico State Police, alcohol does not appear to be a factor and the crash is still currently under investigation.