ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico State Police released information regarding a Thursday afternoon incident outside of Portales that left one woman dead.

According to a news release from New Mexico State Police, officials responded to the 1400 block of Roosevelt Road 5, just outside Portales, around 12 p.m. Thursday after hearing that a woman had been hit by a flatbed trailer.

After an investigation, officials found that a woman, identified as 82-year-old Virginia Poe, was checking her mailbox at her home. An 88-year-old neighbor, driving a 2001 GMC pickup and pulling an empty flatbed trailer, stopped on the road to speak with her.

The neighbor, after the conversation ended, drove onto Poe’s property to make a U-turn. According to the release, the trailer struck Poe while the truck was entering the roadway. EMS was subsequently called and Poe was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Officials said the crash continues to be investigated by New Mexico State Police.