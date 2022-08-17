PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Portales Police Department reported that one person has been arrested after a Tuesday vehicle wreck that killed one person and injured multiple others in Roosevelt County.

According to the Portales Police Department, officers and fire crews were called out to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of West 18th Street and South Avenue D at around 11:17 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said they found two vehicles were involved in the crash and multiple people had to be taken to the hospital for injuries. One person, Laura Fernandez, 35, of Portales, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officers, their investigation showed that the driver of one of the vehicles, Bionca Martinez, 24, of Portales was going north on South Avenue D at a high rate of speed and drove through a stop sign at the intersection of 18th and South Avenue D, ultimately crashing into the vehicle being driven by Fernandez.

Police continued to say that Martinez was arrested after her release from the hospital on charges of “homicide by vehicle and driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.”

Martinez was booked into the Roosevelt County Detention Center.