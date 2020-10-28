Roosevelt County non-essential offices opening late today

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials have announced that Roosevelt County’s non-essential offices will be opening at 10 a.m. today.

This includes the Roosevelt County Clerk’s Office and early voting.

State and local road crews are reported to be working to clear roadways.

More delays, closures, and weather updates can be found at MyHighPlains.com.

More from MyHighPlains.com: