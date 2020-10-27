Roosevelt County early voting alternative site closed due to weather

People wait in line to vote in Decatur, Ga., Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Roosevelt County has announced that the early voting alternative site at the Jake Lopez Community Center will be closed today and tomorrow, due to weather.

Early voting will continue at the Roosevelt County Clerk’s Office in the Roosevelt County Courthouse at 109 W. First Street during regular business hours.

More information on Roosevelt County voting can be found at www.rooseveltcounty.com

