ROOSEVELT COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Roosevelt County has announced that the early voting alternative site at the Jake Lopez Community Center will be closed today and tomorrow, due to weather.
Early voting will continue at the Roosevelt County Clerk’s Office in the Roosevelt County Courthouse at 109 W. First Street during regular business hours.
More information on Roosevelt County voting can be found at www.rooseveltcounty.com
Check back to MyHighPlains.com for updates on closures, delays, and weather updates.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Roosevelt County early voting alternative site closed due to weather
- DPS offices in two counties will remain closed
- ‘Black Face’ photo posted to Raxx’s Facebook page, bar says it’s an old picture
- Netflix releases trailer for Selena Quintanilla series chronicling rise of Tejano superstar
- It’s a boy – a big boy. White rhino born at Disney World