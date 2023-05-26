AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Jace Nelson, an Amarillo High School graduate, was recently appointed to join the U.S. Naval Academy by Representative Ronny Jackson.

Nelson said he is very grateful for Congressman Jackson’s appointment and getting accepted into the academy. He said the process to join the academy was a unique experience.

“It was a cool process to go through. It’s much different than your regular college admissions process,” Nelson said. “I was super interested in the naval academy this year, which was interesting because before I hadn’t really ever been interested in military service.”

According to Nelson, the reason why he wants to join the academy is to provide service.

“I want to serve and I’ve always wanted to serve in any capacity. I feel like that’s what God calls me to do. At first, I thought it was medical. I wanted to be a doctor of some sort,” he said. “My mom kind of steered me towards military service academies and I was like, I think that could work. I think that fills my desire.”

Nelson said he will ship off to Annapolis to begin his basic training on June 29.

“I think it’s a lot of exercise. A lot of drilling. They call it the shift from civilian life to military life. That’s the whole purpose of that seven to eight weeks before school starts. So, I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

He said he enjoyed high school but is now ready to take the next step in his career.

“High school was fun, but I think I’m ready to move on. Obviously, my teachers, parents, friends, family, and God were all a big part of getting me to this point and then getting me ready to move on to the naval academy and the next step.”