Ronald McDonald House to host virtual “Share the Love, Share a Night” Shirt Day event to commemorate grand opening of new House

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo announced the near completion of its 2018 project, “Keeping Families Close Capital Campaign to rebuild the Ronald McDonald House” and a gear-up for its next move.

The first event to commemorate this project in the community, says the Organization, will be socially-distanced, virtual, and available for individuals and families across the High Plains to join.

This event, “Share the Love, Share a Night” Shirt Day is set for today, Nov. 13.

According to the Organization, anyone who makes a donation of $20 to help “Share a Night” with a family traveling to Amarillo for their child’s medical care has been able to receive the official Share the Night, Share the Love t-shirt. The charity is encouraging families, individuals, businesses, and organizations across the region to wear their shirts today and tag RMHC on its social media.

The Ronald McDonald House encourages families to make a $20 contribution each night to help cover the costs of lodging, though it says the actual cost is $85 each night to house a family. Despite the fact that there are times where that cost is out of reach, the charity says that no family has been turned away from the House.

The Ronald McDonald House in Amarillo reports it has provided more than 70,000 nights of hospitality, comfort, and support in a home-like environment to families with children receiving medical care since first opening its doors in 1983.