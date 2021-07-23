Ronald McDonald House to host second annual virtual ‘Share the Love, Share the Night’ Shirt Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ronald McDonald House House Charities of Amarillo announced it is celebrating its 38th anniversary of serving as a home for families of children receiving medical care.

The RMHC is hosting its second annual “Share the Love, Share the Night Shirt Day.”

Through the end of the day on Monday, July 26, the charity said it is offering 2021 birthday t-shirts to anyone who donates $20 to “share the love, share a night” with a family in need.

On the 38th anniversary of the RMHC, August 13, the organization is encouraging local businesses, civic organizations, supporters, volunteers, and donors to wear their shirts and take selfies to send the charity or tag on social media outlets on that date. RMHC will then promote the families, businesses, and organizations wearing birthday shirts by sharing their content across its social media channels.

The Ronald McDonald House encourages families to make a $20 contribution each night to help cover the costs of lodging. In all reality, it actually costs $85 each night to house a family. For many families, a donation of any amount is completely out of reach due to costly medical bills, extended time away from work, and other economic challenges. No family has ever been turned away from the House for the inability to contribute financially thanks largely to the “Share a Night” program, which allows folks all across the community an opportunity to chip in $20 and share a night with a family in need.

The RMHC said this event was first launched in 2020 as a way to raise funds during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shirts can be through this link.