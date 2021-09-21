Ronald McDonald House partners with Walk-On’s to help families

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo has teamed up with Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux to host the “Give Back Day for RMHC” on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

The event will benefit families who travel to Amarillo in order for children to receive medical care, according to RMHC. The charity is inviting friends and supporters to come to Walk-On’s at any time between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. to enjoy a burger and beverage in support of families receiving services from RMHC.

RMHC said to support the cause, diners must either show their server a copy of the event’s flyers or simply say they came to support Ronald McDonald House. They announced 20% of all sales will go directly to help keep families together locally when their child must stay at the hospital.