Ronald McDonald House Charities to host annual Pro-Am Golf Tournament at Amarillo Country Club

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo said it is hosting its annual Pro-Am Golf Tournament at Amarillo Country Club.

The RMHCA said on Monday, June 28, area golfers will be at the Amarillo County Club in a four-man Florida scramble, with each team joined by a professional PGA-certified golfer.

The annual pro-am Golf tournament is set to gross over $100K, which will account for nearly 20% of the charity’s annual operating budget according to the RMHCA.

The charity said it will hold a 52-card drawdown raffle for a trip to play golf at Pebble Beach Golf Club in California. The event will also feature a dinner reception, a “Hole in One Challenge” on a specified hole worth a grand prize of $25,000, a “Shoot-Out” competition on the 18th hole for the top 8 pros with the highest scores, with the winner receiving $500 courtesy of Southwest General Contractors, and a player gift to the ACC Pro Shop, courtesy of First State Bank of Amarillo and team photos sponsored by Amarillo National Bank.

Registration will begin at 10:00 AM, where players will practice on the Physicians Surgical Hospitals putting green and the tournament is set to begin at noon.

The RMHCA said this event is the area’s original and longest running pro-am golf tournament, which has been a tradition for the charity for nearly 40 years. The tournament is being presented by Happy State Bank and co-presented by Steven’s 5 Star Car & Truck Center.