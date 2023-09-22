AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo is set to host its 40th Birthday Chair Affair & Open House three-day celebration from Friday through Sunday at 1501 Streit Drive.

The celebration will feature an open house tour, family-friendly activities each day, along with the “Chair Affair” auction, according to organizers. The “Chair Affair” auction takes place every five years as local artists decorate, craft, and repurpose unfinished, wooden childrens chairs to auction off in a virtual silent auction.

Organizers provided a full list of dates and times for each celebration day:

Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Open house tours and chair viewing with food trucks on-site selling lunch;

Saturday, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Open house tours and chair viewing with complimentary coffee, donuts, and juice; and

Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. — Open house tours and chair viewing with complimentary hot dogs, sausage wraps, birthday cupcakes, bounce house, and face painting.

RMHCA noted that the new $4 million house was opened in May 2021 to further meet the needs of area families as it has provided more than 75,000 nights of hospitality and support to families with children who need medical care.

Visit the RMCHA website for more information on the event and to bid on auction items.