Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo participating in #GiveFromHomeDay

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A local charity is joining in on a national fundraiser that’s aim is to help neighbors and strangers alike who are struggling with the economic and health impacts of COVID-19.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo will be taking part in #GiveFromHomeDay on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

‘#GiveFromHomeDay’ focuses attention on giving and helping fellow Americans in the age of COVID-19.

RMHCA is dedicated to continuing to help the needs of families who rely on them, even during this quarantine. They are is still able to keep its doors open and give families with ill children a home away from theirs during this hard time.

Additionally, the charity is still moving forward with the construction of its new house to better meet the needs of families, but they still need $372,834 worth of funds to complete the house.

You can donate through the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo page on Facebook, online at www.rmhcofamarillo.org, or mail the donation directly to the charity at:

RMHC of Amarillo

1501 Streit Drive

Amarillo, TX 79106

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: