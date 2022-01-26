AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo announced it is looking for runners who want to train and make the trip to Chicago on Oct. 9 to compete in the Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

RMHC said those wanting to compete in the race can run for Team RMHC bypassing the lottery process and getting a guaranteed spot for runners willing to participate to raise support and awareness for Ronald McDonald House and race on behalf of an RMHC chapter.

As a bonus for committing to fundraise $1,750 for RMHC, the charity said all team members will receive:

Official Team RMHC Nike Legend shirt

Free Virtual 8-week Base Training Program and 18- week Marathon Training Program

Weekly training tips from USATF Certified Coach Brendan Cournane

Fundraising support including a personal fundraising page, social media infographics and more

VIP Race Weekend Experience

RMHC said it will cover all entry fees for participating runners ($230 US or $240 International + processing fee) through January 31, 2022. More information and online registration for Team RMHC, can be found here.