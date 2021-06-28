Ronald McDonald House Charities hosts annual Pro-Am Golf Tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Continuing a decades-long tradition, the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHCA) is set to host its annual Pro-Am Golf Tournament at the Amarillo Country Club on Monday.

According to the organization, registration opens June 28 at 10 a.m., where players will be able to practice on the Physicians Surgical Hospitals putting green, and the tournament will begin at noon.

More than 100 area golfers are expected by the organization to tee off in a four-man Florida scramble, with each team joined by a professional PGA golfer.

“This event is the area’s original and longest running pro-am golf tournament, which has been a tradition for the charity for nearly 40 years.” said the organization’s Marketing & Communications Manager Luke Oliver.

The annual RMHCA Pro-Am Golf Tournament, presented by Happy State Bank and co-presented by Steven’s 5 Star Car & Truck Center is expected to gain over $100K, which will account for nearly 20% of the charity’s annual operating budget.

As it does normally, RMHCA said it will hold a 52-card drawdown raffle for a trip to play golf at the Pebble Beach Golf Club in California. The event will also feature a dinner reception, a “Hole in One Challenge” on a specified hole worth a grand prize of $25,000, a “Shoot-Out” competition on the 18th hole for the top 8 pros with the highest scores, with the winner receiving $500 courtesy of Southwest General Contractors, and a player gift to the ACC Pro Shop, courtesy of First State Bank of Amarillo and team photos sponsored by Amarillo National Bank.