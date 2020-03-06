Ronald McDonald House breaks ground on new home

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After years of raising support, the Ronald McDonald House broke ground today to on their new home.

They have now raised 89% of the $3.9 million in support they needed.

Today donors, volunteers, staff, and board members attended the groundbreaking.

Mayor Ginger Nelson was also in attendance along with members of the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce.

More from MyHighPlains.com: