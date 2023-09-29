AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Amarillo invite the community to the Twelfth Red Mass scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at the St. Mary’s Cathedral.

According to a Roman Catholic Diocese press release, the principal celebrant and homilist is Bishop Patrick J. Zurek. Priests of the Diocese of Amarillo are invited to celebrate with Bishop Zurek.

Officials said following the Mass, Mark Lanier of the Lanier Law Firm in Houston, will deliver a presentation then a reception will take place in the Monsignor Smyer Reception Room.

via Roman Catholic Diocese of Amarillo Website

“The Mass was celebrated at Westminster Abbey and served as the official opening of the judicial year,” said Brad Howard, a parishioner at St. Thomas the Apostle Church and a director in the law firm of Brown and Fortunato in Amarillo. “It received its name from the fact that the celebrants wore red vestments, and the Lord High Justices were robed in brilliant scarlet.

Officials detailed in the release that the “Red Mass is celebrated in honor of the Holy Spirit as the source of wisdom, understanding, counsel and fortitude.”

For more information about the Twelfth Red Mass event, contact Brad Howard at 806-345-6310.