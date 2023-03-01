AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Amarillo, Franciscan Sister of Mary Immaculate Sister Geraldine Duran passed away on Wednesday morning, five days before what would have been her 100th birthday.

The diocese previously published information for what would have been a Saturday mass to celebrate Duran’s 100th birthday, which was updated on its website on Wednesday morning to reflect its cancelation in the wake of her passing. The diocese noted that funeral arrangements for Duran were pending.

As previously noted on the diocese website, Duran was born in El Llano-Anton Chico, N.M., on March 6, 1923, and entered the novitiate at the former St. Mary’s Convent in Santa Fe in 1941. She made her first vows on Jan. 6, 1944, and her perpetual vows on Jan. 6, 1947.

During Duran’s long career, she was noted by the diocese as having served as a Franciscan Sister of Mary Immaculate working with children and as a librarian variously in Aragon, Los Angeles, Hereford, Lubbock, and Amarillo.

Duran was also described as having obtained a Degree in Education and a Master’s Degree in Library Science, having studied at multiple universities around the United States. After her retirement, she served as a provincial superior and as a councilor and house superior.