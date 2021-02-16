Rolling blackouts on the High Plains: What are they, and why do we see them?

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Judd Baker spoke with West Reeves at Xcel Energy to talk about the rolling blackouts on the High Plains. More importantly, what they are and why they are happening.
You can watch the full interview above.
Reliant Energy, a Texas utility provider, offered the following tips to Nexstar affiliate KIAH to help Houston-area residents prevent rolling blackouts:
- Set your thermostat four degrees lower than usual.
- Avoid the use of large electric appliances, including washer/dryers and dishwashers, during the early morning and late evening hours, when demand for electricity is highest.
- Close heat escape routes in your home.
- Set your ceiling fan to rotate clockwise, which helps force warm air down into the room.
- Close blinds and shades to reduce the amount of heat seeping out of windows.
