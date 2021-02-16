Rolling blackouts impacting traffic signals

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to TxDOT, rolling blackouts across the state are impacting traffic signals.
Drivers are reminded that a dark signal must be treated as an all-way stop.
