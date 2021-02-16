Rolling blackouts impacting traffic signals

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo of traffic. (Getty Images)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to TxDOT, rolling blackouts across the state are impacting traffic signals.

Drivers are reminded that a dark signal must be treated as an all-way stop.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss