Rolling blackouts and weather advisory leads to WT cancelling classes

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the West Texas A&M University;
“Due to the rolling blackouts and continued winter weather advisory, and our concern for the safety of all associated with WT, West Texas A&M University will now be closed Tuesday, Feb. 16, and Wednesday, Feb. 17, including the Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center.”
All classes will be cancelled, but the University did say that essential personnel (SSC, ARAMARK< and UPD) will need to report to campus.
