Rockslide closes hill at Palo Duro Canyon State Park

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Palo Duro Canyon State Park, a “significant rock slide” has closed the hill temporarily.
The Park asked the community to be patient while the debris is cleared, and will update with the road is reopened. For today, trails will remain closed.
