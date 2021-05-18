Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Video Forecast

Live Weather Cameras

Download Weather App

Rockslide closes hill at Palo Duro Canyon State Park

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

via Palo Duro Canyon State Park

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Palo Duro Canyon State Park, a “significant rock slide” has closed the hill temporarily.

The Park asked the community to be patient while the debris is cleared, and will update with the road is reopened. For today, trails will remain closed.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss