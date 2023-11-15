AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As we have previously reported, the Rockrose Sports Complex will be a multi-sport athletic complex that comes from a 90-acre donation from Rockrose Development. As of today, The Rockrose Sports Complex is still in need of donations, officials noted.

Jimmy Lackey, Kids Inc. president and CEO, said the Rockrose Sports Complex is still in the fundraising stage. The complex has reached $18.5 million for the campaign, however, they need to hit the $24 million mark in order to break ground. He said if they raise the $24 million, they will receive a grant for $1.5 million.

“What we need to do right now is we need to hit the $24 million mark so we can start breaking ground and the reason why the $24 million is important is because we have a grant that funds once we hit $24 million,” said Lackey. “The grant is $1.5 million and we would be at $25.5 million and be on our way to breaking ground and getting started on this project.”

According to Lackey, the need for donations comes at the perfect time with The Panhandle Gives campaign and year-end tax contributions approaching.

“At this point in time, every dollar counts,” expressed Lackey. “There’s no gift too small. We’re at year-end. It’s a time when a lot of people are looking to fulfill tax needs and make tax contributions. So this is a great opportunity for them at year-end. We’ve for Panhandle Gives coming up so if they want to give through that medium it would be great because if someone gives $250, we get part of that amplification fund. It’s like we get a little extra interest on our money once somebody gives through that process.”

Lackey said the biggest expense at the current stage is paved parking lots. He said he doesn’t want to build a state-of-the-art complex and not have enough parking for the public.

“If you are a parent out there and you have been to a youth sports game, if you are the first game of the day it’s real easy, but if you’re the second game of the day and you are coming in and all the parking spaces are full, you are begging for a parking space. We’ve got to make sure that we have spaces for the first group and then when that changeover happens for the next games that there’s enough there, as well as for the rest of the day. We can’t skimp on parking. We’ve got to have enough parking spaces,” he said.

According to Lackey, additional funds will need to be raised in the future as well. He said those funds would help with the maintenance of the turf and hiring an on-site uniform officer for safety measures.