BUDA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation was recently honored with an award, in partnership with J. Lee Milligan, Inc., from the Texas Asphalt Pavement Association on a recent project.

According to a news release, the two entitled won a TxDOT-TXAPA Quality Asphalt Pavement Award in the Dense Graded Division, Overlay Large category. This award was for the project on SH 70 in Roberts County.

Before an entity receives this recognition, evaluators visit the site of each nominated project and rate it according to “rigorous criteria,” according to the release. Honored projects are required to “exhibit superior surface appearance and ride smoothness.”

The 2022 award winners came from 60 nominees, the release said. All winners will be submitted to the National Asphalt Pavement Association for possible national awards recognition.