Roberts County reports first COVID-19 case, Moore County reports 17 new cases

MIAMI, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Roberts County Judge’s Office has been notified there is one confirmed positive case of Covid-19 in Roberts County.
Moore County Hospital District is now reporting 17 new cases. That brings their total to 53 total cases.
There are three people hospitalized in Moore County.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:11 p.m. on April 15, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|1
|–
|–
|Beaver
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|11
|1
|–
|Curry
|10
|–
|–
|Dallam
|2
|–
|–
|Deaf Smith
|11
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|6
|Gray
|13
|–
|–
|Hansford
|1
|–
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|3
|–
|–
|Moore
|53
|–
|9
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Potter
|79
|2
|4
|Quay
|1
|–
|–
|Randall
|73
|2
|5
|Roberts
|1
|Roosevelt
|1
|–
|–
|Swisher
|4
|–
|–
|Texas
|6
|2
|2
|TOTAL
|299
|8
|28