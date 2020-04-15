Roberts County reports first COVID-19 case, Moore County reports 17 new cases

Local News
MIAMI, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Roberts County Judge’s Office has been notified there is one confirmed positive case of Covid-19 in Roberts County.

Moore County Hospital District is now reporting 17 new cases. That brings their total to 53 total cases.

There are three people hospitalized in Moore County.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 12:11 p.m. on April 15, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver1
Castro111
Curry10
Dallam2
Deaf Smith112
Donley246
Gray13
Hansford1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson3
Moore539
Oldham31
Potter7924
Quay1
Randall7325
Roberts1
Roosevelt1
Swisher4
Texas622
TOTAL299828

