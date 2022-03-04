AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com Staff on the scene, the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office and Amarillo Police Department are investigating a car fire in the area of South Milam.

By around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, the 5200 block of Milam was blocked off by first responders. Investigators at the site said they were in the process of investigating a car on fire with a person inside, though the Fire Marshal’s Office had not yet concluded whether or not it was a crime scene.

At 9:45 a.m., MyHighPlains.com Staff reported that roads had been reopened in the area, although officials on scene were still investigating.

According to MyHighPlains.com staff on scene, the car fire appeared to be centralized in the garage of the home, though the investigation by officials was ongoing.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.