UPDATE: Driver dies after traffic stop ends in crash in west Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – One man has died after an attempted traffic stop ended in a crash at NW 4th and Alabama.

According to the Amarillo Police Department (APD), at around 9:50 a.m. on July 2 an officer attempted to pull over a white Ford Crown Victoria for a traffic violation near SW 3rd and McMasters. However, after originally stopping, officers reported the driver of the Ford fled.



via MyHighPlains.com Staff

While the offer started to pursue the Ford, the APD said it was cancelled “due to the erratic driving by the suspect.” The officer reported seeing the vehicle spin out at SW 3rd and Georgia.

After continuing westbound on SW 3rd and then turning onto Alabama, the APD said the driver clipped a vehicle at NW 4th and Alabama and struck a tree.

While no other injuries were reported, the APD said that the 33 year-old driver died at the scene.