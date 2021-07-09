Road repair to require detour, impact traffic on Heritage Hills Parkway

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Construction efforts by the City of Amarillo’s Summer Street Maintenance Program are expected to require a traffic detour on Heritage Hills Parkway between Soncy Road and Legacy Parkway, starting Monday.

On July 12 at 7:30 a.m., according to the City, the eastbound lane of Heritage Hills Parkway will be closed off. It’s expected to reopen after a few days, if weather allows the road work to continue on schedule. Two-way traffic will be maintained for passenger vehicles on the Parkway. However, the City said narrow lanes will require large and commercial vehicles to detour to Perry Avenue, Ellen Hope Street, and then Tradition Parkway for access to the Heritage Hills neighborhood.

When work on the eastbound lane is finished, a similar closing of the westbound lane is expected to begin and reopen a few days later, according to the City.

Drivers are advised to watch for, and abide, all construction signs and flags.