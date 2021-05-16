Road repair project near Coulter Street to require detour

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said road repairs on Continental Parkway between Coulter Street and Liberty Circle will require a traffic detour. The work is scheduled to begin Monday, May 17, and will be conducted by the city’s Capital Projects and Development Engineering Department (CP&DE).

City officials said beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, Continental Parkway will be closed to traffic, and is expected to reopen around 6 p.m., depending on weather conditions. Eastbound traffic on Continental Parkway will detour to either Bennington Drive or Rockingham Drive. Westbound traffic will detour to Pennsylvania Drive.

The city said work projects continue in the Sleepy Hollow, Town Square, Hillside Terrace Estates, Heritage Hills and Westover Village Park neighborhoods. Residents in these areas are advised to look out for and adhere to notices and “No Parking” signs.

For more information, call the CP&DE at 806-378-9334, or click here.