Road Repair Project delayed to Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced that due to unfavorable weather conditions, the rad repair for Monday, May 17, requiring a traffic detour on Continental Parkway between Coulter Street and Liberty Circle has been delayed to May 18.

The City said this project is part of the City of Amarillo’s ongoing Summer Street Maintenance Program.

Continental Parkway will be closed to traffic beginning Tuesday at 8 a.m. Traffic is expected to reopen around 6 p.m. the same day, depending on weather conditions. Eastbound traffic on Continental Parkway will be detoured to either Bennington Drive or Rockingham Drive and westbound traffic will be detoured to Pennsylvania Drive said the City.

The City continues saying work also continues in the Sleepy Hollow, Town Square, Hillside Terrace Estates, Heritage Hills and Westover Village Park neighborhoods. Residents are encouraged to watch for and abide notices and “No Parking” signs.

For more information call CP&DE at (806) 378-9334 or click here.