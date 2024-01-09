AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Monday, the area saw a winter system that included high winds and light snowfall creating blizzard conditions.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo, all the major highways in the Texas panhandle have been cleared.

“Of course, there are some farm-to-market and county roads that are still out there, that are maybe, not so great to drive on at the moment, no matter even on those roads that are back open and cleared like those highways, we still advise everyone to be as cautious as possible, please take extreme caution, take your time, when you are out there driving,” said Jason Britsch, TxDOT Amarillo Public Information Officer.

Texas Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Sgt. Cindy Barkley said the decision was made to close multiple highways due to whiteout conditions and zero visibility on those roadways.

“We were working with TxDOT yesterday and made those decisions to close those roadways due to the extreme whiteout conditions causing little to zero visibility. Troopers were getting called out to multiple crashes across the panhandle,” added Sgt. Barkley.

Sgt. Barkley said most of those crashes were in Moore, Sherman, Dallam, Hartley, as well as Oldham County.

Sgt. Barkley said conditions like this make a DPS trooper’s job tough.

“Troopers go from crash to crash based on the severity of the crash obliviously, but they have responded to multiple, and it’s an ongoing situation at this time due to the weather conditions we had yesterday in the area… We have multiple agencies that respond and assist, which is always helpful, but anytime you have extreme weather conditions, it makes it harder to do your job,” said Sgt. Barkley.

And Britsch added it can make it harder for TxDOT to clear the roadways.

“That kind of wind brings a whole kind of aspect that makes it even more dangerous for travel and as you mentioned even harder for some of our maintenance section crews to get that job done, but fortunately some of these section crews, some of these people have been here for years and years and they have seen everything and they know what to do to keep these roads safe,” said Britsch.

Sgt. Barkley added it’s important to obey those road closure signs.

“If a road is closed, it is closed for a reason. It is because we may not be able to get to you. That is another reason why we shut down roadways because we can’t get down those roadways either,” said Sgt. Barkley.

Sgt. Barkley added if you are traveling through Texas, they encourage you to visit the DriveTexas website to stay up to date on road closures.

Sgt. Barkley said when there are blizzard warnings in the area, please stay home, if possible.

Britsch added Monday they were working hand in hand with law enforcement and other agencies to provide safe travel for folks during the weather system.

“Those relationships are integral to what we do across the Texas panhandle, including DPS, sheriff offices, volunteer fire departments, police departments, you name it, you name it all across the panhandle, they are integral to providing the safe travel as possible as we can and that’s including other states as well in Oklahoma and New Mexico. One of the first roads that was shut down was up in New Mexico, so that includes impacting travel to the northern part of the Texas panhandle, up in Dalhart, and what not, so you are working with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, you are working with the New Mexico Department of Transportation and relying on those relationships because that is integral to provide safe travel to as many travelers and as many drivers as possible,” said Britsch.