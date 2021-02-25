Road closures scheduled for Friday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT Amarillo), here is a list of closures expected for tomorrow morning from 7:30 a.m. through 5:30 p.m.;

The left lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road from Lakeside Drive to Big Texan Road

The I-40 westbound Whitaker Road exit ramp

The I-40 westbound Whitaker Road entrance ramp

The right lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road will also be closed from Lakeside Drive to the Airport Boulevard Exit ramp from Noon to 5:30 p.m. for pavement repairs in the right lane, according to the announcement.