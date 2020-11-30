Road closures beginning Tuesday Dec. 1

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to TxDOT Amarillo, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, Western Street will be closed in both directions at I-40 beginning at 8 a.m. while the new bridge deck is poured.

When the southbound lanes close, traffic will detour to Olsen Street, and when the northbound lanes close, traffic will detour to Julian Blvd said TxDOT.

Starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, the right lane of I-40 EB will close for about 6 hours at Whitaker & Lakeside for repair of crash cushions at each location.

The left lane of the I-40 EB frontage road, east of Lakeside, will close at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 1. This will last about 4 weeks while crews install culverts under the frontage road.