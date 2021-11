AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to TxDOT Amarillo, the left lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from Whitaker Road to Lakeside Drive from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29 for removal of the portable concrete barriers.

TxDOT is asking the public to be cautious and reduce your speed through all work zones.