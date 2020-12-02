Road Closure: I-40 Carson County

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Eastbound I-40 two miles east of FM 2880 is shut down due to a crash involving two truck tractor semi-trailers.

One semi-trailer, says the release, loaded with food storage type containers, turned over and split open; this caused the contents to scatter onto the road.

The release says that the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is diverting traffic from the scene, while troopers investigate the crash.

The roadway is expected by officials to be shut down for a few more hours.

This story will be updated as more information is released.