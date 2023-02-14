Update

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the crashes have been cleared and the roadways have been re-opened.

Original Story:

PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that US Highway 83 and SH 70 are closed south of Perryton due to wrecks involving six vehicles and low visibility caused by high winds.

DPS said northbound traffic on US 83 traffic is being diverted at SH 23, and northbound SH 70 traffic is being diverted at FM 281.

There was no estimated time reported for when the roads will open. No major injuries in the wrecks were reported by DPS.