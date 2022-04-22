POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), RM 1061 closed Friday morning at US 385 due to an accident.

TxDOT officials noted that the single-vehicle accident and road closure led to a detour to RM 2381. Drivers are advised to consider alternate routes through the area or otherwise expect delays and detours. Further, drivers should be cautious of emergency personnel on or near the roadway.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.