AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — RJO Racing in Amarillo announced its 2nd annual “806 Backpack Giveaway” event set from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on July 30 and located at 2795 SW 45th at 806 Cars.

According to the RJO Racing’s Facebook page, this year’s giveaway “will be even bigger than last year,” with backpacks that are full of school supplies. The giveaway will be for pre-k through 6th-grade students.

RJO Racing added that anyone interested in volunteering for the event can Facebook message Steven Lively or Ashley Lively.