Riviera Park Fire in Potter County 50% contained, est. 1,000 acres

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter County Fire-Rescue and the Texas A&M Forest Service are working a fire north of Amarillo.

UPDATE: 4:29 P.M.:

The Riviera Park Fire is currently 1,000 acres and 50% contained.

UPDATE: 3:38 P.M.

The Riviera Park Fire is currently 162 acres and 75% contained.

