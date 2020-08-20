Riviera Park Fire in Potter County 50% contained, est. 1,000 acres

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter County Fire-Rescue and the Texas A&M Forest Service are working a fire north of Amarillo.
UPDATE: 4:29 P.M.:
The Riviera Park Fire is currently 1,000 acres and 50% contained.
UPDATE: 3:38 P.M.
The Riviera Park Fire is currently 162 acres and 75% contained.
This page will be updated with new fire information once it is received.
