River Road Middle School teacher challenges students to be silent for 24 hours

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One River Road Middle School teacher is helping students learn what it is like to communicate without saying a word.

This particular assignment includes no talking, no texting, no phone calls, not even a notepad to write on for a full 24 hours.

The idea of the ’24 Hours of Silence’ project is to show the students that a majority of what they say verbally can still be said with their body language and facial expressions.

According to Theatre Director, Jacob Landrum, it is not what you say, but how you say it.

“It doesn’t matter if you can’t talk or you can’t use words. Most of what people are getting from you is really coming from how you’re saying it, what your face is saying, and what your body language is saying,” Landrum, said.

Some of the students have even expressed their creativity using the project by making silent films of their own.

This project is a test grade so if a student breaks their silence unless an adult or teacher is speaking to them they will lose points.

One student said this project helped to give her a better understanding of those who may not be as talkative or outgoing as her.

Parents and teachers are notified about the project and are asked to tell the teacher if the student speaks.

