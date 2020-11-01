River Road ISD to provide free meals to students

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — River Road ISD has been approved by the Texas Department of Agriculture to extend its Summer Feeding Program through the end of the school year.

The approval means, all students and community children up to eighteen years of age can receive free meal benefits at River Road schools.

RRISD said, “We are excited about this opportunity as we know many are experiencing difficult times. RRISD is thankful to be able to assist our students and families in any way we can.”

The Free meals will begin being distributed Monday, November 2, and all students attending school in person will eat at regularly scheduled mealtimes.

RRISD said students and children not attending school or not currently on campus, can fill out a form on their website for parents to request meals. The form can be accessed here.

Meal Pick-Up will be at two campuses, Rolling Hills Elementary and Willow Vista Early Childhood Academy.

Pick-up time at Rolling Hills will be from 10:15-10:45 a.m., and for Willow Vista, from 1:00-1:30 p.m. Breakfast and Lunch will be given at the same time.

RRISD did add, for first time pick up, they will need to see one of these documents for each child requesting a meal:

1. Official letter/email/electronic school application from school listing children enrolled.

2. Individual Report Card.

3. Attendance record from parent portal of the school website, printed or electronic, that includes child’s names.

4. Birth certificates for children not in school.

5. Student ID.

