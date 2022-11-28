AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the River Road Independent School District has scheduled an official ribbon cutting and opening ceremony for the district’s new athletic performance center.

According to a news release from the district, the official ribbon cutting and opening ceremony for the center is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday at the River Road Field House, located to the right of the River Road High School parking lot at 101 W Mobley Ave.

The district said that the Strength and Conditioning Center features Sorinex advanced strength and conditioning equipment, making River Road ISD the first facility with this kind of equipment in the Texas Panhandle. Officials said in the release that more than 300 students will be able to use the facility.