Potter County Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect near River Road ISD schools

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the River Road Independent School District released information regarding a lock out which occurred at River Road High School and River Road Middle School Thursday morning. The lock out was implemented as officials from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office were serving an arrest warrant nearby for a parole violation.

According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, both the high school and the middle school were in a short “Lock Out” Thursday morning while law enforcement officials were “serving a warrant close by the high school.” River Road ISD Public Information Official King Hill said the situation lasted approximately 10 minutes.

“Classes continued as normal inside the buildings but as a precaution, we were not allowing visitors or deliveries at those campuses until we were cleared by law enforcement,” the post read.

Captain Pat Zamora with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office said that officials were serving an arrest warrant for Ricky Thompson at around 7:40 a.m. Thursday at a residence in the 8400 block of U.S. 287. Zamora said this warrant was due to Thompson violating his parole after serving time in jail for a murder charge.

Zamora said Potter County Sheriff’s Office patrol officers went out to arrest Thompson, but he would not come out of the residence . Officials then sent out the Sheriff’s Response Team to the scene. The office contacted the nearby schools, causing the district to implement the brief lock out procedure for the two campuses.

Thompson was arrested by officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office at around 9:40 a.m. Zamora said Thompson is now in the Potter County Jail.

No one was injured and no one else was inside the home at the time of the arrest, a news release from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office stated.