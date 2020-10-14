River Road ISD ends online learning Oct. 19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Starting on Monday Oct. 19, River Road ISD says it will end all online learning, requiring all students to return to campus for the foreseeable future.

River Road ISD now says that all students, including Pre-K and Kindergarten students will be required to wear masks. Previously, only students 10 years old or older were required.

The District says this decision has not changed despite the recent COVID-19 Status Level increase to Red throughout the Amarillo area. The District says that it has not seen a significant spike in cases.

If a parent does not want their child to return to class, River Road ISD says that parents still have a few options; They can withdraw the student from school and pursue homeschooling, or enroll them in the Texas Virtual Academy or a similar program.

More information can be found here, on the River Road ISD website.

