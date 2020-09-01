River Road High School student tests positive for COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A River Road High School student has tested positive for COVID-19.
The district said the student is currently in quarantine.
RRISD said anyone who was possibly exposed was given a letter.
Officials said the school will continue to be sanitized and said they will continue to follow local, state, and national guidelines.
Parents with questions can call the district’s COVID-19 Response contact, Kim Franks, at 806-383-8867, or the River Road High School principal.
