River Road High School student tests positive for COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A River Road High School student has tested positive for COVID-19.

The district said the student is currently in quarantine.

RRISD said anyone who was possibly exposed was given a letter.

Officials said the school will continue to be sanitized and said they will continue to follow local, state, and national guidelines.

Parents with questions can call the district’s COVID-19 Response contact, Kim Franks, at 806-383-8867, or the River Road High School principal.

